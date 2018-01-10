Wrestlers shrug off controversial loss

The Knights rebounded from a controversial loss in the SHS Duals to claim another dual meet victim and another tournament title. As they prepare to enter the midpoint of the regular season, the Knights seem like they can only go one place from here: up.

The Knights will be at Hall High School twice this week with a dual meet on Wednesday and the Greater Hartford Invitational on Saturday.

Win vs. East Hartford

JAN. 3—The Knights remained undefeated in dual matches with a 43-36 home victory over East Hartford.

Jake Cardozo (132) set the pace with a pin. The Hornets answered with a pin, and the Knights blew open the match with pins by Jason Brault (145), Tagan Welch (160), Caleb Chesanow (195), and Sebby Lombardo (285), and a 13-1 major decision by Shaun Wagner (152). Caleb Brick (106) lifted the Knights to a 25-point lead with a 2-0 decision before the Hornets finished the match with three consecutive pins.

Lawless Invite

JAN. 6—With five champions, a pair of runners-up, and a medalist in every weight class but two, the Knights cruised through the Lawless Invitational in Woodbury on Saturday to win their second tournament of the season. Southington (234.5 points) fended off New Canaan by almost 40 points. Guilford (162.5) finished third.

Cardozo claimed the 132-pound title with a 15-0 technical fall in the finals. Welch (152) was just two points shy of winning his weight class by technical fall with a lopsided 17-4 major decision. Paul Calo (170) won his weight class, pinning Dom Ledeoux of Agawam, Mass. in 41 seconds.

Brick prevailed in a 4-1 decision in the final of the 106-pound weight class. Wagner edged his opponent by one point in a 4-3 decision to hold on to the 145-pound title.

Cardozo, Calo, and Wagner advanced to the final of their respective weight classes on a bye and a pair of pins. Welch found the winners circle through a pair of pins and a default. Two pins in than a minute into his quarterfinal and semifinal bouts propelled Brick into the final of his weight class.

Other Southington place winners included Darius Mangiafico (120, 2nd), Billy Carr (160, 2nd), Brault (138, 3rd), Emmett Vitti (113, 5th), Dawson Welch (126, 5th), Jacob Vecchio (220, 6th), and Lombardo (285, 6th).

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/10/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-12-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.