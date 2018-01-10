Obituary: Natalina ‘Teresa’ (Tome) Massaro, 100

Natalina “Teresa” (Tome) Massaro, 100, of Southington, widow of James V. Massaro, died peacefully on Monday (January 8, 2018).

Teresa was born December 25, 1917 in Waterbury and was a daughter of the late James and Teresa (Greco) Tome. Raised in Waterbury, she has been a longtime Bristol resident where she worked for Quality Coils. She was very faithful to the Church and she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing, but mostly enjoyed her job as a grandmother.

Teresa is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Angela and Lee DeFelippi of Farmington, and Debbie and Mike Roberts of Southington; a son: James Massaro of Burlington; a sister, Rose Perrotti of Waterbury; five grandchildren: Michael Roberts, Amanda Ocone and husband, Anthony, Jennifer Becker and husband, Brandon, Jessica Roberts, and Sheri Massaro; six great-grandchildren: Leah and Blake Roberts, Luciana and Francesco Ocone, Payton Becker, and Emma Gillette; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister: Angelina Williams. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (January 11, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

