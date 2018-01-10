Obituary: Michael D. Mongillo, 44

Michael D. Mongillo, 44, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Charlene (Pytel) Mongillo.

Mike was born on Jan. 29, 1973, the son of Evo and Tonia (Marenna) Mongillo. He graduated from Southington High School and went on to graduate from Roger Williams University in Bristol, RI. He worked in the insurance and service industry. Most recently he worked for RGS Solar Energy in Bloomfield.

In 2010, Michael was fortunate to receive the gift of life from a heart transplant donor who gave him seven and a half wonderful and precious years. Michael was a humbled soul who loved life. He enjoyed being with family and his many friends His hobbies included collecting/ buying guns, going to the gun range, working on his Jeep and traveling with his wife.

In addition to his wife Charlene and parents of Southington, he is survived by maternal grandparents Peter and Jennie Marenna, mother and father-in-law Ray and Carolyn Pytel, brother and sister-in-law Ryan and Bea Pytel, nephew Madison and niece Skyler, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also left behind his furry companion and pal Cooper.

He was predeceased by grandmother’s Sophie Mongillo and Mary Rosinski.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the surgeon, doctors and nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for the special care given to Michael for the last 10 years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 12th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, Jan. 11th from 4-7 pm.

