Indoor track snatches 18 medals at Elm City Relays

Southington’s indoor track and field teams returned to the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for the third time this season on Saturday, Jan. 6 when they competed in the fourth annual Elm City Relays. The Knights came away with 18 medalists, including four first-place winners and a pair of school records.

The boys team led the way with 11 medalists and Elijah Rodriguez and Jeffrey Hannigan were at the front of the pack. Rodriguez bested 34 sprinters with a time of 8.32 in the preliminaries of the 55m hurdles, eventually taking first in the finals with a time of 8.05. Hannigan claimed the triple jump title with a leap of 39’2.5”.

After setting a season high of 12’1” at the Wilton Wright Invitational, Megan Biscoglio was not far behind at the Elm City Relays after taking first in the pole vault with a mark of 11’9”, breaking the meet record of 10’6” that was set by Lia Zavattaro of Greenwich at last year’s meet. Tayler Riddick set the standard for the triple jump with a first-place distance of 31’11”.

Second-place performances came from Zachary Burleigh (pole vault) and Ian Agnew (triple jump). The boys 4x400m relay of Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, and Rodriguez and the girls 1600m sprint medley of Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz took third.

Fourth-place finishes came from the boys 4x200m relay of Jack Terray, Rodriguez, Johnny Carreiro, and Joseph Verderame; Anthony Penta (triple jump); and the girls 4x400m relay of Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Kemnitz, and Natalie Verderame. Both boys and girls 4x400m relays qualified for the Class LL meet and broke school records with times of 3:39.38 and 4:24.42.

The boys 1600m sprint medley of Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, and Shane Leone; the boys distance medley of Sean Young, Teagan Duffy, Matthew Penna, and Conner Leone; and Terray (high jump) took fifth. The girls distance medley of Kailey Schmarr, Alexah Zaczynski, Jasmine Hallett, and Kelly Koba and Brown (high jump) rounded out Southington’s scoring with sixth-place marks.

Outside of the Elm City Relays, Amanda Howe took her brute strength to the URI Indoor High School Classic at the University of Rhode Island on the same day and represented Southington well. She broke the meet record and landed herself in the country’s top five of the weight throw after heaving a season best of 50’3”.

The Knights will be back in action this week when they travel to Glastonbury High School for the 9th/10th Grade Invitational and return to Hillhouse High School for the SCC Coaches Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/10/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-12-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.