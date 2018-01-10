Ice Hockey: Late goal seals the win

The Hall-Southington hockey team took a 2-0 lead in the opening period, but it took an open net goal by Michael DiPietro in the final minute to put the game out of reach.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, it wasn’t until the final 38 seconds that the Warrior-Knights were finally able to let up.

The first period was a two-man show as Hall-Southington built an early lead. Miles Aronow fed Ethan Penn for the first score, and Penn returned the favor at the 10 minute mark. Aronow’s goal game the co-op a 2-0 advantage, but there wasn’t time to celebrate.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, but just a minute and a half into the third quarter, EO Smith-Tolland trimmed the lead to one goal. EO Smith out-shot the Warrior-Knights, 45-27, but goaltender Zach Monti earned the win with 44 saves.

DiPietro’s goal with 38 seconds remaining, assisted by Graham Kennedy, gave Hall-Southington a 3-1 victory.

The Warrior-Knights will try to keep their three game streak alive this week with games against the Redhawks (1-5), Newington (5-0), and North Haven (2-2).

The Warrior-Knights will try to keep their three game streak alive this week with games against the Redhawks (1-5), Newington (5-0), and North Haven (2-2).