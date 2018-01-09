Southington Recreation Department listings for the Jan. 12 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

ICE SKATING—Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on the Memorial Park pond, Woodruff St. Ice thickness is monitored for safety by the Public Works department. Should the ice become too thin, a “No Skating” sign will be posted.

ICE FISHING—From sunrise to sunset at Crescent Lake, Shuttle Meadow Rd. Ice thickness is monitored for safety by the Public Works department. Should the ice become too thin, an “Unsafe Ice” sign will be posted.

FUN SCIENCE CLASSES—Wednesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $110. Students, aged 4-9, will learn about asteroids, chemical reactions, dinosaurs, earthquakes, volcanoes and more through discussion and hands-on projects. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department and Kids Corner. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/science.

ASTRONOMY CLASSES—Wednesdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Cost is $95. Students, aged 5-12, will learn about galaxies, nebulas, “dead stars,” black holes and more. Sponsored by the Southington Recreation Department and Kids Corner. Class size is limited. Forms and info at www.southington.org/astronomy.

WINTER OUTDOOR SURVIVAL COURSE—Registration through Wednesday, Jan. 24. The Southington Recreation Department is partnering with L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools to offer a one-day educational course in winter outdoor survival techniques on Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Southington Police Department education room, 69 Lazy Lane. Cost is $20 per person. All ages welcome but children under 12 must be accompanied by a registered adult over 21. Forms and info at www.southington.org/survival.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES—Wednesdays, Jan. 24 to March 7 (Beginners) or Thursdays, Jan. 25 to March 8, (intermediate), 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. All dogs must be at least 3 months of age by the first class and have up-to-date vaccinations in order to participate. Cost is $105. Beginner level participants are asked to attend their first class (Jan. 24) without their dogs. Forms and info at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

LITTLE LEAGUE AND GIRLS SOFTBALL REGISTRATION—Saturday, Jan. 20 or Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Southington High School cafeteria, 720 Pleasant St. Open to Southington boys and girls at least 5 years old by Dec. 31, 2018. Fees vary by league; cash or check only. Parents should bring the child’s birth certificate (certified copy with raised seal) and three different forms of proof of residency. Info and forms at www.southington.org/LittleLeague.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

March

March 18-26, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston & Myrtle Beach (overnight), $1,304-$2,404 pp.

April

April 5, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154.

April 6-8, Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival (overnight), $334-$558.

April 7, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, $84-$94.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 22, Bourne Scallop Festival, $100.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December