Miscellaneous listings for the Jan. 12 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE. 8 a.m. to noon at Recreation Park, next to the first concession stand just beyond the playground. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 32, which is sponsored by the Southington Lions Club and meets at the First Congregational Church of Southington.

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

SOUTHINGTON

DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION. 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The theme of this year’s service is “Continue to Serve.” Guest speakers will be Missy Cipriano, of Southington Bread for Life, and Janet Mellon, of Southington Community Services. Special music will be provided by the Rev. Christopher P. Adams, chaplain at the Children’s Home of Cromwell. A reception will follow the service. More info, call (860) 628-8121.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

SOUTHINGTON

ST DOMINIC READS – ‘NICKEL AND DIMED’ BY BARBARA EHRENREICH. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Dominic Learning Center, 1050 Flanders Rd. (Snow date: Feb. 6) A book club discussion led by the auther. Ehrenreich gives a first-hand account of her personal attempt to eke out a living while working in positions, many of which are found in the service industry. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Teresa Soltys, (860) 628-0349 or Teresa@SaintDominicChurch.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

SOUTHINGTON

SLOPER PLUNGE. 1 p.m. at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. Teams “take the plunge” into the lake at YMCA Camp Sloper. Participants must be at least 18 years old. Participants should be able to swim and raise at least $100 in donations. Proceeds provide financial assistance to send children and teens to YMCA Camp Sloper this summer. The 2018 featured team is the Rotary Club of Southington. The title sponsor is Maximum Security. To contribute, visit sccymca.org/sloperplunge or contact Shannon Eterginio at seterginio@sccymca.org. Sponsorship opportunities available.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

SOUTHINGTON

MOHEGAN SUN CASINO BUS TRIP. Bus leaves at 10 a.m. from commuter lot at intersection of S. Main St. and Mulberry St. in Plantsville. Trip sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 15, Assembly 122. Cost is $30, includes a $15 food voucher and $10 voucher for a Big Wheel spin. Proceeds benefit local charities. RSVP: Dick Pillar at (860) 334-0005 or Bill Shatas at (860) 302 4556.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ANTIQUE AND COLLECTABLE APPRAISALS. Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m., at The Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St. Experts will provide free antique and collectable appraisals during the weekly open house. Museum tours also available.

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open for the following dates and times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 20; Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. The Rotary Club of Southington is collecting new and gently used Apple products to benefit the Music and Memory project for people with memory loss. Call Robin Morrell at (860) 302-7563 or RobinMorrell@msn.com.