Kids’ listings for the Jan. 12 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

SOUTHINGTON/BRISTOL

ST PAUL CATHOLIC HS PLACEMENT EXAM AND OPEN HOUSE. 7:45 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Open to prospective grade 9-10 students and families. Students take the placement exam ($25), and there will be a free financial assistance information session in the library for parents to learn about the financial assistance process and other general information. Pre-registration is suggested at spchs.com. More info, contact SPCH admissions director Matthew Crowley, (860) 584-0911, ext. 34 or mcrowley@spchs.com .

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Course is intended for Southington youth in grades 4-6 and teaches them how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. Course led by Red Cross certified instructor Terri Benoit. Cost is $20 and space is limited. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION COURSE. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Open to Southington residents over 12 years of age. Cost is $45. Space is limited. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

MARCH 15, 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH CPR COURSE. Registration is limited to 12 slots. Open to Southington youth who have already completed the babysitting certification course. CPR course meets Thursday, March 15 and Thursday, March 29, 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St. Cost is $40. RSVP at (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com