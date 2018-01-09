Health listings for the Jan. 12 edition

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

NOW thru FEB. 1

SOUTHINGTON

ACTIVATE SOUTHINGTON OFFERS $500 HEALTHY LIFESTYLE GRANTS. Activate Southington is accepting applications for the 2018 Healthy Lifestyle Grants. These $500 grants are available to groups in the Southington community to fund local projects designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the Southington community. More info and forms at activatesouthington.org.

NOW thru FEB. 8

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST EXHIBITORS AND SPONSORS DEADLINE. Applications are being accepted for exhibitors and sponsors through Thursday, Feb. 8. The 2018 Healthy Family FunFest will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on sponsoring or exhibiting, call Antoinette Ouellette at (860) 378-1268 or Antoinette.Ouellette@hhchealth.org. To learn more about the event, visit healthyfamilyfunfest.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Free health and wellness event with providing resources and interactive activities centered on living life to the fullest. Health professionals, medical experts and community members will provide information with free health screenings, demonstrations, educational materials, giveaways, and special activities with a kids area. Primary sponsor is the Bradley H. Barnes & Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust.

JAN. 29 thru FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES: FOCUSING ON THE PERSON WHILE UNDERSTANDING THE DISEASE PROGRESSION. Series for Alzheimer’s disease caregivers provides strategies and effective communication tips. Jan. 29: Overview of Dementia; Feb. 5: Basics of Good Communications and Understanding Behaviors; Feb. 12: Safety in the Environment and How to Structure a Day with Activities; Feb. 19: Taking Care of the Caregiver and Care Options; Feb. 26: Legal and Financial Issues. Space is limited. Registration required. RSVP to Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (1-877-424-4641) or HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.