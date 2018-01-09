Dining listings for the Jan. 12 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

SOUTHINGTON

NOTTE D’AMORE: CHOCOLATE AND WINE. 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Valentine’s Day celebration sponsored by Southington UNICO. Includes brandy and wine tasting, along with chocolates, a full sit down, four-course surf and turf dinner, dessert table, open bar, live music with Malorie Leogrande along with dancing to the music of DJ Dave Zee. Raffle items include several spa packages, including an overnight stay with spa at Water’s Edge in Westbrook; facials and nails gift certificates; a number of other incredible prizes; and multiple door prizes drawn using the ticket to the event. Proceeds support UNICO. Tickets cost $65. Contact: Marc Ingriselli at (860) 628-7429; Luigi Barbato at (860) 628-2241; Mark Mongillo at (860) 919-8374; Antonio Cusano at (860) 681-3451, Fasulo & Albini at (860) 276-9787; or Fancy Bagel at (860) 621-0055.