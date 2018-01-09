Continuity and COCC enter into joint marketing agreement

Continuity, the leader in the development and deployment of Unified Compliance Management Systems (UCMS), announced a joint marketing agreement with COCC, one of the most successful regional core solutions providers in the community banking industry.

The agreement will allow COCC in Southington to market the Continuity UCMS platform to its significant client base in New England, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Jersey.

“We are very happy to have formalized a marketing relationship with COCC,” Continuity CEO Mike Nicastro said in a press release. “The UCMS model is growing rapidly, and with the strategic and important influence of the elite core providers such as COCC, that adoption rate will grow even faster.”

The new agreement was executed in December 2017, and the two companies already service a number of joint clients. Continuity will participate in the annual COCC client event, and both organizations will work together to expand the UCM footprint.

“We look forward to working with Continuity in order to provide this unique platform for our clients,” COCC chief strategic officer and senior vice president Joe Trafton said in the release. “With strong compliance being such an essential part of a financial institution’s strategy, it only allows us to better serve and support our clients.”