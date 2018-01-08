Southington Panera announces Feb. 16 job fair for new delivery service

Howley Bread Group (HBG), a Panera Bread Franchisee with 28 cafés in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, announced that they will begin offering café-based delivery (CBD) services at their Southington location. The service will begin in early spring.

CBD offers customers delivery of their favorite Panera foods to home or office. HBG currently offers CBD across seven cafés in Connecticut.

“We are so pleased to expand café-based delivery to our customers throughout Connecticut,” Howley senior vice president Tom Howley said in a press release. “Café-based delivery will now be offered at nine of our cafés throughout the area. It’s another fast and convenient option for our customers.”

HBG will be hiring delivery drivers at the new locations. CBD drivers will be responsible for delivering food to customers safely and efficiently and should have excellent communication and people skills. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Applicants should be 18 years or older, have access to reliable transportation with all insurances, and food service experience is preferred but not required. Selected applicants will enjoy generous compensation plus tips, flexible work schedules, meal discounts, a fun work environment, growth opportunity and benefits (for full-time positions).

Southington’s Panera location, at 365 Queen St. will be holding a job fair on Friday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m . to 4 p.m.

For more information , visit www.facebook.com/howleybreadgroup. Online application at www.panerabreadhbg.com/deliverydrivers.