Obituary: Sophie (Askuntowicz) Mastrianni, 92

Sophie (Askuntowicz) Mastrianni, 92 of Southington, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Campus in Southington. She was the wife of the late Stephen Mastrianni.

Born November 10, 1925 in Southington she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Sophie (Lasienkowva) Askuntowicz. She retired from Peck Stow and Allied Control.

Sophie is survived by a several nieces and nephews, Vivian Chiaro , George Emond, Eddie Kopka all of Southington, Roger Emond of Meriden and Kenneth Kopka of Torrington; four great nephews, Jonathan, David, and Christopher Mastrianni and Jeffrey Chiaro..

She was predeceased by three brothers, Michael, Vincent and John Askuntowicz; two sisters, Helen Emond and Ann Frangione, and a sister-in-law, Edith Mastrianni.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130, Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.,Southington.

