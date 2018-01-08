Obituary: Nancy (Ryan) LaVorgna, 70

Nancy (Ryan) LaVorgna, 70, of Plantsville, beloved wife of Anthony LaVorgna, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Born in Hartford on March 6, 1947, she was the daughter of Ruth (Shea) Derr and the late Thomas E. Ryan.

She grew up in Manchester and Colchester, and graduated from Bacon Academy in 1965. She married Anthony on July 28, 1989 and made her home in Plantsville.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by The Hartford as a Business Analyst for 34 years. Nancy was a gifted crafter, cook and baker and was well known by her family and friends for her yearly Christmas parties.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter Kimberly Hull and her husband Warren of Ansonia; granddaughters Danielle and Kristy of Ansonia; in-laws Virginia and Peter DePaulo of Boynton Beach, FL; step father Raymond Derr of Aventura, FL; sister Patricia Smith and her husband Stephen of Colchester; brother Thomas Ryan of Glastonbury; lifelong friend Susan Harlan of Berlin, step sisters Nancy Moriarty and her husband Tim of Coconut Creek, FL, Raelene DuPont of Stony Creek; Virginia Ryan of Glastonbury; and Deborah Cofiell and husband Brad of Glastonbury; Joan and Greg Stais of Brentwood, CA many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law William LaVorgna.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Southington Police Dept. and the EMT’s for the rapid response and all their efforts in helping Nancy.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers make a donation in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, Connecticut/ Western MA Office, 2275 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com