Obituary: Jeffrey E. Fallis, 36

Jeffrey E. Fallis, 36, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at HOCC at New Britain.

He was born in New Britain on May 26, 1981, the beloved son of Peter and Anne-Marie (Tremblay) Fallis. Jeffrey was a 1999 graduate of Southington High School and had attended Wyoming Tech Institute. He had been employed as a mobile electronic installer at Planet Hifi in Plainville.

In addition to his parents of Southington he is survived by his aunts and uncles; Richard and Gail Tremblay, David Tremblay, Philip and Diane Tremblay, Richard and Rose Fallis, and Steve Fallis, his cousins; Carrie Ann, Kimberly, PJ, Timothy, Jessica, Dylan, Lynne, Lori and Lisa as well as his godmother Joanne.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at 11 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com