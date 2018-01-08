Obituary: Helen (Dobosz) Karabin, 92

Helen (Dobosz) Karabin, 92, of Plainville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. She was the wife of the late John Karabin.

She was born Jan. 18, 1925 in New Britain, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Zyla) Dobosz. She was chief executive officer of the Acme Monaco Corp. in New Britain. She was a parishioner of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Britain. Helen loved her annual vacations with her husband going to Aruba. She loved going on day trips with the widows club, She enjoyed going to the hairdresser, loved her cats, but most of all she loved her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Karabin and his wife Diane of Southington and Roger Karabin and his wife Elaine of Plymouth. She also leaves her 8 grandchildren, Rebecca Karabin-Ahern, Stormie Morrison, Joshua, Lucas and Priya Karabin, Tessa Mah, Ryan and John Karabin, 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew, Stephen and Alexander Dobosz and sister Mary Roman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for the outstanding care and her caregiver Michele Roy and part time care giver Lee Nichols.

The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 305 Washington St, New Britain. Calling hours will be at the church Tuesday morning from 10-11am. Burial will be in the spring. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is assisting with arrangements.

