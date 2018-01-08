DePaolo Middle School announced their December students of the month.

In sixth grade Emily Bennett, Logan Bassett, and Maya Ostapowicz were selected by their teams. Emily is the daughter of Jeffrey and Debra Bennett and received the outstanding citizenship award in fifth grade. She is in concert choir, volunteers at the Calendar House as part of the Leadership Program, and volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival. Emily has been dancing for seven years and is on a competitive dance team. Logan is the son of Mike and Nicole Bassett and is a Boy Scout. He is part of the ABC STEPS club at DePaolo and ran on the cross country team. Logan has been skiing for six years and is in the Builder’s Club. Maya is the daughter of Dariusz Ostapowicz and Molisa Ostapowicz and is in the garden club at DePaolo. She helps her neighbors and is in gymnastics.

In seventh grade Lauren Krar, CJ Howes, and Sofia Scalise were selected by their teams. Lauren is the daughter of Christi Ward and Jeffrey Krar and was recognized at a Principal’s Breakfast last year. She volunteers for the Mill Foundation and volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival. Lauren was on the school soccer team and is a part of the DePaolo Leadership Program. CJ is the son of Todd and Erica Howes and has consistently earned high honors at DePaolo. He volunteers for the Farmington UNICO and the West Baseball field cleanup. CJ is in the drama club, robotics club, and the ski club. Sofia is the daughter of Janet and Jonathan Scalise and was recognized at a Principal’s Breakfast last year. She volunteers for the Mill Foundation and is a Peer Advocate. Sofia ran on the school cross country team and is part of the DePaolo Leadership Program.

In eighth grade Connor Brayall, Madison Rust, and Bogna Prusak were selected by their teams. Connor is the son of Kim and Richard Brayall and has consistently been an honor roll student. He volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival for the past three years and is in the Lego Club. Connor is part of the Bowling Club, Jr. Next Steps, and plays on the Unified Sports basketball team. Madison is the daughter of Kim and Tony Rust and has consistently been an honor roll student. She volunteers at the fritter booth for Zion Lutheran Church at the Apple Harvest and is a part of the DePaolo Leadership Program. Madison is in the National Junior Honor Society and dances competitively. Bogna is the daughter of Anna and Zbigniew Prusak and represented DePaolo at the CT Science Fair last year. She is in the National Junior Honor Society and is an altar server for her church. Bogna ran on the school cross country team, plays flute in the band, and attends Polish language school.

In Unified Arts Amber Paprzyca, Jameson Hewko, and Keira Mulligan were selected. Amber is the daughter of Ken and Sandra Paprzyca and won the DARE essay contest in her elementary school. She is in the chorus and concert choir and was part of the Hatton Drama Club. Amber is a Southington Knights cheerleader. Jameson is the son of Carolyn and Ed Roderick and Michael and Ashley Hewko and has consistently been an honor roll student. He is in the school chorus and concert choir and is in the ABC STEPS club. Jameson is also part of the DePaolo Leadership Program. Keira is the daughter of Mary and Neil Mulligan and is in the National Junior Honor Society. She is a part of the STEPS Youth Council and sings in the school chorus. Keira is also a Southington Knights cheerleader.