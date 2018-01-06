2018 transfer station tickets available at Town Clerk’s office

Transfer station stickers for 2018 are available now. The 2017 stickers will expire on March 31.

Tickets can be obtained at the Town Clerk’s office in Southington Town Hall, 75 Main St. The clerk’s office is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents with a current transfer station sticker may also renew by mail. Forms are available at the Town Clerk’s page at southington.org. First time stickers require a driver’s license and the registration of the vehicle that is to be used.

The bulky waste transfer station is located on Old Turnpike Road and will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 20; Feb. 3 and 17; March 3 and 17; April 7, 21, and 28; May, 5, 12, and 19; June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25; Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29; Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 3 and 17; Dec. 1 and 15.

For questions, call the Town Clerk’s office at (860) 276-6211.