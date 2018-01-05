Obituary: Joseph A. Siton Sr., 92

Joseph A. Siton Sr., 92, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. He was the loving husband of the late Lydia (Springer) Siton.

Born on February 23, 1925 in New Britain to the late Walenty and Katherine (Trznadel) Siton, he had been a longtime Plantsville resident.

Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Germany. He was an employee at Pratt and Whitney in Southington, retiring 30 years ago. Joseph was a talented bowler and golfer and loved his animals. He loved his family, enjoying vacations in Maine and always supporting his sons’ sporting events. Joseph was a quiet man who loved his granddaughter.

He is survived by 3 sons, Joseph A. Siton Jr. and his wife Susan of Wolcott, William Siton and his wife Evelyn of FL and Kevin Siton of Plantsville, with whom he shared his home, and one granddaughter, Sarah Siton of Wolcott. In addition to his wife Lydia, he was predeceased by 2 brothers, Stanley and Francis Siton and 2 sisters, Sally Sutak and Ann Mickey Vater and his longtime companion, Ida Pichette.

In lieu flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

