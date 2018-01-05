Obituary: Frank Pistoia, 88

Frank Pistoia, 88, of Meriden, sailed into the sunset, on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at MidState Medical Center after a short illness.

Frank was born in Piombino, Italy on February 24, 1929 to the late Umberto and Virginia (Benedettini) Pistoia. He served in the Italian Army as a paratrooper during WWII. He was a deep sea diver and then retired from the Armstrong Tire Company, where he worked as a machinist for many years.

He is survived by his son Frank Pistoia Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Indiana and their two daughters, Lauren and Alessandra. He also leaves behind Joan L. Hoyt, his loving companion for the last 40 years. Frank was the stepdad to Ronnie Hoyt, Denise Hoyt, both of Southington, Lynne (Hoyt) Michaels and her husband Peter of Sweet Valley, PA, and Allen Hoyt II and his wife Beverly of Southington and step-granddad to Allen Hoyt III. He is also survived by his extended family in Piombino, Italy. Frank was the last survivor of 5 siblings.

Frank was always there for his family, celebrating holidays and birthdays and attending weddings and funerals. He loved the ocean, especially boating. Frank was well loved and respected by all. He will be sorely missed.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 2 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

