Man arrested for domestic dispute

Antwion Tucker, 31, of Southington, was arrested at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 after a report of a domestic dispute at his residence.

The police investigation showed that Tucker and the victim were involved in a verbal argument over a phone call, and during the course of the argument Tucker allegedly grabbed and pulled the victim’s hair. The victim was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Tucker was issued a misdemeanor summons for second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for Dec. 29.