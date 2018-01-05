Man arrested for assault

David Forgione, 59, of Southington, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2 after police were called to a domestic incident.

Police reported that Forgione became involved in an argument with the victim and threatened harm if police were called for assistant. He allegedly struck the victim in the face during the altercation, causing a minor injury to the victim’s lip.

Forgione was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening. He posted a $20,000 bond and appeared in Bristol Court the same day.