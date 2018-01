The 2017 Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award was presented posthumously to longtime community leaders Leonard and Meliney Marcheselle during a ceremony at a blood drive held in their honor at St. Dominic Church on Dec. 28. Their daughter, Lynn Marie Lopatosky and her husband, Richard, were on hand to accept the award. From left, former Town Councilor Megan Maruzo; Tom Chute of the award committee; and the Lopatoskys.