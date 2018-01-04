Obituary: Diana (Hellus) Putnam, 87

Diana (Hellus) Putnam, 87, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. She was the wife of the late James L. Putnam Sr.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1930 in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Henry and Mae Hellus. Diana was the Owner/Broker of Putnam Agency Real Estate in Southington which she established in 1963; and is celebrating 55 years in business. She was a member and past President of Women’s Council of Realtors, past President of the Board of Realtors, held many positions as a Board of Director and well as a member of the Classic Car Club of America.

Diana is survived by her children, James L. Putnam Jr. of Southington, Deborah Putnam Conner and her husband James of Arizona and Sherry Davenport of Southington, 5 grandchildren; Scott Putnam and wife Josie, Alec Corapinski, Gregory Putnam and wife Helen, Nicole Heft and husband Tyler and Jessica Davenport and boyfriend Robbie Knapp, 7 great-grandchildren; Scott Jr., Michael, Johnathan, Luke, Elizabeth, William and Charlotte Putnam. She also leaves a brother Henry Hellus and wife Linda of VT.

She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Charlene Putnam, a son-in-law Chuck Davenport, a brother Frank and 2 sisters Lillian and Arlene.

She loved to travel with all of her family and friends, riding in the antique cars, classical music, playing the piano and gardening.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at 12 noon at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main Street, Southington.

Donations may be made in her memory to Southington Care Center Physical Therapy Fund, 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

