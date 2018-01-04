Man robs Henny Penny twice

Southington police are searching for a male suspect wanted for two robberies that occurred in the same week at Henny Penny, 273 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. in Southington. Police are asking anybody with information to contact Det. Karen Apicella at (860) 378-1647 and kapicella@southingtonpolice.org or Det. John Marenholz at (860) 378-1648 and jmarenholz@southingtonpolice.org.

On Dec. 27, at 12:09 a.m., the suspect entered the store and browsed for several minutes before going behind the counter where he displayed a knife or tool, pushed the sales clerk, pried open the cash register, took cash and fled on foot. A light colored sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed with no lights on.

The same suspect returned on Dec. 31 at 2:57 a.m., approached the sales clerk demanding cash and cigarettes then fled on foot. A K9 track ended a short distance from the store on Meriden Avenue.

The suspect is a white male, with green eyes and a gray goatee. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 30 to 40 years old with a stocky build and may have facial scars. He wore a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants with shorts, black sneakers with white soles. In the second robbery he wore a black coat with a fur collar, a dark blue hat with stripes and blue jeans.

The same suspect is believed to have committed robberies in other towns, including Durham and Killingworth.