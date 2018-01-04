Lady Knights win Wolcott basketball tournament

Janette Wadolowski battled for 56 points and 26 rebounds over two games, so it was no surprise when the Lady Knight senior was crowned as MVP at the John Rossi Holiday Tournament in Wolcott.

Wadolowski paced the Knights to a pair of wins to capture the inaugural title in the tournament named for a late Southington resident, John Rossi Jr. who passed away in the summer of 2016.

The tournament welcomed teams from Wolcott, Southington, Brookfield, and Kennedy High School in Waterbury. Southington beat Brookfield in the opener and Wolcott in the finals. Brookfield went on to win the consolation finals.

Wadolowski blew up the first round contest, scoring a career-high 39 points, along with 14 rebounds to pace Southington past Brookfield, 71-59.

Brookfield led early, building a 23-10 lead in the first quarter, but Southington trimmed the deficit to seven at the half. The Lady Knights dominated after the break, outscoring Brookfield 24-12 during a third quarter rally and cruising to a 12 point win.

Kaitlin Farias and Jenna Joshi anchored the Brookfield offense with 20 points apiece, but it was no match for Wadolowski as Southington’s defense held the rest of the Brookfield squad to just 19 points.

Southington was buoyed by Alli Carr’s 10-point performance. Kelley Marshall added eight points. Brianna Harris and Madison Hulten scored six points apiece, and Kristen Longley added the final basket.

Wadololowski led all shooters with a trio of three pointers.

Southington carried the momentum into the following day as they upended the host team, 70-41, in the championship round.

This time, Southington raced out to a 21-8 lead and cruised to an easy win. Wolcott advanced to the finals with a 51-23 victory over Kennedy the previous day.

Wadolowski finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, but for the second day in the row, Southington showed some depth.

Carr scored 11 points. Hulten added 10 points. Livvy Pizzitola (5), Megan Mikosz (4), Longley (3), Taylor Starr (3), and Marissa Imme (2) contributed as Southington provided it’s deepest scoring output of the early season. Harris scored two of Southington’s six three pointers.

Raven Cody scored 18 points to lead Wolcott. Jenna Hoban (8) and Adriana Ferrucci (7) contributed.

With the victories, Southington evened its record to 3-3. The girls will try to keep that momentum going this week with games against Plainville (5-1) and Hall (4-y2).

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/02/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-5-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.