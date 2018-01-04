Indoor track has marathon week

Indoor track took advantage of the cold but dry weather over the break. Southington competed in three meets over a four day span and came away with 39 medals, including 10 first place finishes.

Jack Long Invite

DEC. 27—Southington set the torrid pace on Wednesday, coming away with six top finishers at the Jack Long Invitational at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Amanda Howe (38’10”) beat out 70 throwers to capture first place in the shot put, and Samantha Przybylski bested 51 runners to capture the 200m dash in 28.79 seconds.

Kate Kemnitz (2:32.59) won the 800m. Megan Biscoglio (11’0) captured the pole vault, and Allie Brown tied three others at 5 feet atop the high jump.

The girls 4x200m relay team finished first with a time of 1:53.77.

Elijah Rodriguez paced the boys team, finishing the 55m hurdles in 8.19 seconds to capture the title.

Brooke Lynch (600m), Natalie Verderame (400m), Johnny Carreiro (200m), and Zach Burleigh (pole vault) finished as runners up.

Two Southington girls relays (4x800m and 4x200m) placed third overall.

Tayler Riddick (long jump), Trinity Cardillo (shot put), Joseph Verderame (400m), and Jeffrey Hannigan (triple jump) placed fourth overall. Trevor Porter (200m) and Jack Terray (long jump) finished fifth. Conner Leone (3200m), Ryan Slesinki (1600m), and Shane Leone (800m) earned sixth place medals in Southington’s best scoring performance of the week.

Wilton Wright Invite

DEC. 28—The following day, Southington returned to SCSU for the Wilton Wright Invitational, and came away with three more top finishes.

For the second straight day, Biscoglio paced the Knights with a first place finish in the pole vault, clearing 12’1” to beat her previous top finish by more than a foot.

Sydney Garrison cleared 5’2” in the high jump to finish atop the standings.

Zachary Burleigh cleared 13 feet in the pole vault to power the boys team.

Jeffrey Hannigan tied for third place in the high jump. Karolina Swinicki placed fourth in the 55m hurdles, and Jack Terray placed fifth in the high jump.

Allie Brown (high jump) and Casey Selinske (pole vault) rouned out Southington’s scoring with top six finishes.

Hillhouse Qualifier

DEC. 29-30—The Knights didn’t come away with a first place finish at the Hillhouse Qualifier, but Southington capped the week with 10 top 6 performances at the two-day event at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Tayler Riddick led the way with a third place finish in the long jump (15’5”).

Elijah Rodriguez (55m) and Jake Beaupre (high jump) finished fourth overall.

Three Southington relays came away with fifth place finishes. Abby Connolly, Kayla Pelletier, Samantha Przybylski, and Natalie Verderame finished the 4x200m relay in 1:54.36.

Lauren Verrilli, Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete Volquez, and Brooke Lynch partnered in the 4x800m, finishing in 10:50.

Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, and Johnny Carreiro partnered in the boys 4x200m relay, finishing in 1:39.69.

Natalie Verderame (300m) and Conner Leone (1600m) came away with sixth place finishes.

Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz partnered for a sixth place finish in the girls 1600m sprint medley (4:38.49), while Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, and Shane Leone finished sixth in the boys race (3:54.37).

Southington will be back in action on Friday for the two-day Elm City Relays at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/02/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-jan-5-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.