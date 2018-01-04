Ice Hockey: Offense clicks for Warrior-Knights

By JOHN GORALSKI

On the heels of a lopsided game to start the week, Warrior-Knight hockey coach Brian Cannon was once again worried about his team’s ability to score.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Hall-Southington co-op was struggling to find the net against a winless co-op out of Norwalk.

The Warrior-Knights should have been winning easily, but with 10 minutes to go, the teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie.

Then, it all started to click.

After a lackluster first period, Hall-Southington turned up the pressure after the first break.

With just over 10 minutes remaining and short-handed, Andrew Mitchell worked a loose pass to Michael DiPietro in the right corner, and DiPietro passed it quickly to a wide-open Miles Aronow in front of the net to break the tie.

The score sparked a 4-0 run that put the game out of reach.

DiPietro scored with 7:23 remaining in the period. Anthony Abbatiello scored on a Warrior-Knight power play, and Mitchell’s goal at 3:10 made it 4-0.

Six different players contributed with assists or scores during the rally, and Drew Booth capped the 5-0 win with Hall-Southington’s final score in the third period.

With the victory, Hall-Southington improved to 2-2 with their first shutout of the season, reaching .500 for the first time this winter.

“It’s nice to get the record to .500, but we want a winning record and we have some tough games coming up,” said Cannon. “We need to keep improving our game and find ways to score goals if we are going to have success.”

The 9-1 victory over BCR on Wednesday was even more impressive. After just scoring twice in the previous two games, Hall-Southington exploded with at least two goals in each period.

DiPietro scored two of his three goals in the first period to give Hall-Southington a 2-0 lead.

Jake Albert scored his first of two goals to open a 4-0 run in the second period. Aronow scored twice. Bobby Allan, Max Sendley, and Andrew Mitchell added solo scores, and the Warrior-Knights cruised to a 9-1 win.

Booth collected four assists in the victory.

“It was nice to break a scoring drought, especially among our forwards,” said Cannon. “Unfortunately, it came at the expense of a hard-working BCR team.”

Hall-Southington will have one chance to move above .500 with a road contest against EO Smith-Tolland (2-1-1) on Wednesday at the UConn ice rink in Storrs.

