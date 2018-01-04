Comfort Suites employee arrested for stealing records and assaulting co-worker

Jessica Ramos, 27, of Bristol, turned herself in to Southington police after learning about an active warrant for her arrest that stemmed from a burglary and larceny related incident at the Comfort Suites at 64 Knotter Dr. in Southington.

The warrant alleges that on Oct. 25, 2017 Ramos was employed at the Comfort Suites. She was not scheduled to work, but she arrived at the establishment and entered a back room without permission and took keys for a manager’s office. Once inside the office, she allegedly accessed employee files and made a copy of an employee’s personal information sheet before leaving the property.

It was also reported that Ramos took the home address from the employee’s information sheet, went to the employee’s residence in Plainville, and allegedly assaulted the employee. Ramos was arrested for the assault by the Plainville Police Department.

Ramos was charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny. She was processed and released on a $2,500 bond and given a court date of Jan. 8.