Police blotter for the Jan. 5 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Dec. 27:
- Sarah J. Rauccio, 32, of 2277 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jeanne Bryan Greer, 55, of 2277 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Randol B. Robles, 31, of 654 Flatbush Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Samantha H. Pinette, 22, of 106 W. Main St., Apt. 2, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Krista M. King, 20, of 106 W. Main St., Apt. 2, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jamil A. Said, 28, of 120 Willow St, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with first degree criminal damage of landlord’s property.
- Joseph Crapo, 32, of 412 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny.
- Jamil A. Said, 28, of 120 Willow St., New Britain, was charged on Dec. 22 with extradition.
- Joseph E. Palmieri, 28, of 17 Speechley Ave., Southington, was charged on Dec. 22 with failure to appear.
- Henry L. Bryant, 42, of 157 Hallock Ave., New Haven, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with making an improper turn and possession of less than one half ounce of cannabis.
- Sarah E. Barkley, 42, of 226 Loper St, Southington, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.
- Gaetano Sabino, 21, of 94 Bristol St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- John Sabino, 32, of 94 Bristol St., Southington, was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Joshua D. Derosiers, 31, of 47 Lincoln St, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Tobias Z. Henry, 25, of 600 Clark Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with improper number of headlights, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.