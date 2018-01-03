Obituary: Paula DeMartino-Kulak, 69

Paula DeMartino-Kulak, 69, of Southington, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at Apple Valley Rehabilitation in Plainville, after having struggled with MS for most of her adult life.

She was born July 25, 1948 in Bronx, NY the daughter of Dorothy (DeMartino) Chmella of Southington and the late Flavio DeMartino.

Paula worked at The Hartford Ins. Co. and Fafnir Bearing Co. of New Britain. She was a graduate of Southington High School, class of 1966, and was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts and needlepoint.

Besides her mother, Dorothy Chmella, Paula is survived by her sister Doreen Raymond and husband Gary. She leaves her two daughters, Sharie Kulak and Dawn Kulak Tubb, as well as four grandchildren – Perry, Chase, Jayden, and Evan. She also leaves two nephews – Marc and Brett, as well as cousins, close relatives, and friends.

Burial and a memorial services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.

