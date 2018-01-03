Obituary: Maryann Grubb, 75

Maryann Grubb, 75, of Tempe passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 26th after a hard-fought battle with cancer. By her side during her last moments were her husband Thomas Grubb, son Jeremy Grubb, sister Rosalie Perkins, brothers Francis and David Zajac, brother-in-law Ronald Perkins, and nephew Lindsay Wilson.

Born Maryann Zajac on July 2nd, 1942 in Southington, Connecticut, Maryann attended X-Ray Technology School at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. She then spent time in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before moving back home to Connecticut and marrying Thomas Ellman Grubb of Parsons, Kansas. She and her family moved to Arizona in 1976 and to Tempe in 1986. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Desert Samaritan Hospital (now Banner Desert Samaritan) as an X-Ray Technician and enjoyed playing competitive doubles tennis, winning many awards. Maryann had a keen sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling, camping and in later years, taking cruises. She and her husband Tom were avid hikers and devoted much time to exploring the natural beauty and diverse landscapes of Arizona and surrounding states. Her excellent baked goods won blue ribbons at the Arizona State Fair; especially her Pecan Cake, an old family recipe she perfected, and her fabulous cheesecake. Holidays and any gift-giving occasions were her specialty, and she was known for her thoughtful cards on birthdays and anniversaries. She loved art and later in life earned an Associates of Arts Degree in Art History and was a talented multi-media artist. Maryann was a masterful gardener and cultivating flowers and shrubs was one of her greatest pleasures. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband Tom, her son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Kathryn and grandsons Dean Jeffrey Grubb and James Stephen Grubb, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Sophia and Francis Zajac and beloved son, Jeffrey Thomas Grubb.

A loving wife and mother, friend to all and delightful human being, Maryann will be greatly missed. She truly lived life to the fullest, to the very last moment. All those who knew her called her friend, and what a blessing it was to have such a friend!

A memorial service for Maryann will be held at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tempe on Friday, January 5th at 10:30 in the morning. 1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284. Graveside service and private reception to follow. To send flowers, please have florist call Messinger Mortuaries at 480-945-9521.