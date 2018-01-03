Obituary: Irene L. (O’Mara) Robillard, 94

Irene L. (O’Mara) Robillard, 94, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. She had been the loving wife of the late Norman Robillard Sr. The 35 years she spent married to Norm were the happiest years of her life.

Born on Aug. 12, 1923 in Torrington to the late John and Louise (Gudzinsky) O’Mara, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Irene volunteered at the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary of Torrington for several years. She was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Torrington where she taught Sunday school. After moving to Southington, she joined the First Lutheran Church and has been a loyal parishioner for the last several years. Irene had a passion for music and at an early age, this love of music gave her an opportunity to sing on the air for WTIC radio in Hartford.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Lombardi and husband William of West Haven and her son Norman Robillard Jr. and wife Angela of Southington; 3 grandchildren: Christopher Lombardi and his wife Joann of Orange; Beth Drost and her husband Jonathan of Oxford and Stephen Robillard of Southington and 4 great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Anthony and Rosalie Lombardi and Emily Irene Drost. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill Scanlon and her sister Dorothy O’Mara.

Irene’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregiver, Julie, for the unconditional kindness, love and patience she had for Irene.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492, National Kidney Foundation, 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410 or to the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville, with an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

