Obituary: Cynthia R. Connolly, 50

Cynthia R. Connolly, 50, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2017. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Michael P. Connolly of Southington . Born January 27, 1967, Cindy was raised in Wallingford and has been a resident of Southington since 1994.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer M. Robinson, her son Michael G. Connolly, and her soon to be daughter-in-law Ana Dauphin. She will be also be missed terribly by her grandson Mr. Declan “Batman” Robinson, her mother Grace Bowers from Summerfield Florida and her beloved in-laws Glenn and Kathleen Connolly from Southington, CT. She will also be terribly missed by her favorite 4 legged friends, Hank, Zoey, Lily, Moose and Millie. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and great neighbors.

There will be a celebration of Cindy’s life to be held at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St, Plantsville, CT 06479 on Saturday, January 6th, from 3-7pm in the Wagon Room. It will be an informal gathering with light food and a chance to meet some of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in her name to the Meriden Humane Society 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, you can make it in memory of “Cindy the Dog Whisperer.” The DellaVecchia Funeral Home , 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.

