The New Britain Bees have announced they will hold a special meet-and-greet with new manager, Wally Backman, on Friday, January 12 at Alvarium Beer Company. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and admission is free.

“This event signifies the kickoff to the 2018 season and offers our great fans a unique opportunity to meet new Bees manager, Wally Backman,” says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. “We’re excited to partner with Alvarium Beer Company to host this meet-and-greet at a local venue and hope to see many of our fans there for a fun night.”

During the event, special raffles for a luxury suite night along with other great Bees experiences will be held. Merchandise and ticket packages will be on sale, with food and beverages also available for purchase.

Alvarium Beer Company is located at 365 John Downey Dr., Suite B, New Britain, CT 06051. Visit their website at www.alvariumbeer.com.

The Bees will also be hosting a press conference to introduce Backman as the new manager on Thursday, January 11 at New Britain City Hall at 2:00 p.m. For more information, or to request a media credential for the event, please contact Bees Assistant General Manager, Paul Herrmann, at (860) 826-2337 x. 115 or pherrmann@nbbees.com.