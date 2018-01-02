Weekly scoreboard for the Jan. 5 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 31. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Basketball

Shelton tournament

Dec. 27-29

At Shelton HS

First Round

Southington 67, Shelton 57

Wednesday, Dec. 27

At Shelton

Southington 19 20 14 14 — 67

Shelton 22 08 11 16 — 57

SOUTHINGTON (67)—Colin Burdette, 3-1-7; Ryan Gesnaldo, 4-0-10; Andrew Lohneiss, 10-0-20; Jeremy Mercier, 4-0-8; Tim O’Shea, 4-2-10; Cam Clynes, 1-1-4; Adam Hunter, 1-0-2; Ryan Middendorf, 2-0-6; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0. Totals: 29-4-67.

SHELTON (57)—Brian Berritto, 4-0-9; Kyle Davis, 5-6-17; Matt Hunyadi, 2-0-4; Kevin Belden, 1-0-2; Peri Basimakopoulos, 8-1-20; Will Ciccone, 0-2-2; Brian Belade, 1-0-3. Totals: 21-9-57.

Three point field goals— Southington (5) : Grenaldo (2), Clynes, Middendorf (2). Shelton (6) : Berritto, Davis, Basimakopoulos (3), Belade.

Records—Southington, 2-1. Shelton, 0-3.

Championship Game

Southington 54, New Canaan 48

(Overtime)

Friday, Dec. 29

At Shelton HS

New Canaan 05 11 16 11/05 — 48

Southington 13 06 11 13/11 — 54

NEW CANAAN (48)—Cam Nelson, 0-3-3; Stephen Wronski, 0-0-0; Matt Brand, 2-2-6; Jake Sloane, 0-0-0; Alex Gibbons, 8-0-22; Ryan McAleer, 1-1-3; Aiden Bramwit, 0-0-0; Ben Sarda, 3-0-9; Luke Ramowya, 1-0-2; Jack Richardson, 1-0-3. Totals: 16-6-48.

SOUTHINGTON (54)—Colin Burdette, 2-0-5; Ryan Gesnaldo, 4-4-14; Andrew Lohneiss, 6-5-20; Jeremy Mercier, 0-6-6; Tim O’Shea, 0-1-1; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Adam Hunter, 3-0-6; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0; Billy Wadolowski, 1-0-2. Totals: 16-16-54.

Three point field goals— NCHS (10) : Gibbons (6), Sarda (3), Richardson (1). SHS (6) : Burdette, Gesnaldo (2), Lohneiss (3).

Records—NCHS, 2-2. SHS, 3-1.

Girls Basketball

John Rossi Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27-28

At Wolcott HS

MVP: Janelle Wadolowski, Southington

First Round

Southington 71, Brookfield 59

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Brookfield 23 12 12 12 — 59

Southington 10 18 24 19 — 71

BROOKFIELD (59)—Kaitlin Farias, 9-0-20; Jenna Joshi, 7-6-20; Holly Fleming, 2-2-6; Emmi Paulino, 2-0-5; Lindsey Zaleski, 2-0-4; Cara Lennon, 0-2-2; Amber Howe, 1-0-2. Totals: 23-10-59.

SOUTHINGTON (71)—Janette Wadolowski, 16-4-39; Alli Carr, 4-2-10; Kelley Marshall, 3-2-8; Brianna Harris, 1-3-6; Madison Hulten, 3-0-6; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2. Totals: 28-11-71.

Three point field goals— BHS (3) : Farias (2), Paulino. SHS (4) : Wadolowski (3), Harris.

Records—BHS, 1-4. SHS, 2-3.

Championship Game

Southington 70, Wolcott 41

Thursday, Dec. 28

At Wolcott HS

Southington 21 18 13 18 — 70

Wolcott 08 11 11 11 — 41

SOUTHINGTON (70)—Janette Wadolowski, 8-0-17; Brianna Harris, 5-3-15; Alli Carr, 5-0-11; Madison Hulten, 4-2-10; Livvy Pizzitola, 2-1-5; Megan Mikosz, 2-0-4; Kristen Longley, 1-0-3; Taylor Starr, 1-0-3; Marissa Imme, 1-0-2; Kelley Marshall, 0-0-0; Julia Collins, 0-0-0. Totals: 29-6-70.

WOLCOTT (41)—Raven Cody, 6-4-18; Jenna Hoban, 3-2-8; Adriana Ferrucci, 2-3-7; Emiah Soto, 1-0-2; Kalani Rodriguez, 1-0-2; Morgan Kiely, 1-0-2; Kailyn Lawlor, 0-2-2. Totals: 14-11-41.

Three point field goals— SHS (6) : Wadolowski, Harris (2), Carr, Longley, Starr. Wolcott (2) : Cody (2).

Records—SHS, 3-3. WHS, 2-3.

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 9, BCR 1

Wednesday, Dec. 27

At Veteran’s Rink, West Hartford

BCR 00 01 00 — 01

Hall-Southington 02 04 03 — 09

First period—1, Michael DiPietro (Christian Mohr, Chris Gambardella), H-S, 14:02; 2, DiPietro (Drew Booth, Graham Kennedy), H-S, 10:40.

Second period—3, Jake Albert (Will Carpenter, Andrew Mitchell), H-S, 8:04; 4, Bobby Allan (Brendan Moore), H-S, 5:34; 5, Miles Aronow (Nate Zmarlicki, Moore), H-S, 4:07; 6, Max Sendley (Kyle Camello), BCR, 2:17; 7, Aronow (Gambardella), H-S, 0:00.6.

Third period—8, Albert (Mohr, Booth), H-S, 11:08; 9, DiPietro (Booth), H-S, 6:15; 10, Mitchell (Booth, Kennedy), H-S, 1:52.

Penalties—BCR, 4 (8:00). H-S, 5 (10:00).

Shots—BCR, 14. H-S, 41.

Saves—Liam Keleher, BCR, 32. Harry Freda, H-S, 13.

Records—BCR, 0-2. H-S, 1-2.

Hall-Southington 5, Redhawks 0

Saturday, Dec. 30

At Norwich Free Academy

Hall-Southington 00 04 01 — 05

Redhawks 00 00 00 — 00

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Miles Aronow (Michael DiPietro, Andrew Mitchell), H-S, 10:59; 2, DiPietro (Jacob Mohr), H-S, 7:23; 3, Anthony Abbatiello (Mohr, William Carpenter), H-S, 6:22; 4, Andrew Mitchell (Mohr, Abbatiello), H-S, 3:10.

Third period—5, Drew Booth (Graham Kennedy), H-S, 4:06.

Penalties—H-S, 7 (14:00). RH, 2 (4:00).

Shots—H-S, 34. RH, 8.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 8. Spencer Flynn, RH, 29.

Records—H-S, 2-2. RH, 1-4.

Indoor Track

Jack Long Invitational

Wednesday, Dec. 27

At Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls Results

4x200m—(16 relays) 1, Southington, 1:53.77; 2, NW Catholic, 1:56.69; 3, Montville, 1:57.41; 4, Bacon, 1:58.0; 5, Canton, 2:02.98; 6, Wolcott, 2:04.28.

3200m—(17 athletes) 1, Julia Caputo, Canton, 11:43.95; 2, Haley Gens, Avon, 11:45.01; 3, Kathryn Rodrigues, Wolcott, 12:01.71; 4, Brittany Anderson, Glastonbury, 12:06.26; 5, Sara Leavens, Avon, 12:06.96; 6, Bethany Ottowitz, Watertown, 12:23.89; 9, Grace Michaud, Southington, 13:07.66; 11, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 13:14.39.

55m hurdles—(36 athletes) 1, Katherine Jacobs, NW Catholic, 8.98; 2, Tessa Kopec, Stafford, 9.08; 3, Sophia Podeszwa, Waterford, 9.15; 4, Zyiera Brown, Kaynor Tech, 9.41; 5, Kirsten Krause, Coventry, 9.67; 6, Lauren Ross, Montville, 9.84; 24, Victoria Godlewski, Southington, 11.82.

55m—(101 athletes) 1, Carlie Dreyfus, Stafford, 7.75; 2, Kiana Woods, NW Catholic, 7.77; 3, Zyiera Brown, Kaynor Tech, 7.84; 4, Jonaye Williams, Manchester, 7.9; 5, Aubry Toribio, Torrington, 7.95; 6, Zarieh Coleman, Manchester, 7.99; 10, Shannon Litchfield, Southington, 8.07; 59, Samantha Peluso, Southington, 8.99.

1000m—(54 athletes) 1, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 3:13.14; 2, Mady Whittaker, Montvillem, 3:13.5; 3, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 3:14.91; 4, Kayla Park, NFA, 3:14.94; 5, Emma Zaccagnini, Watertown, 3:18.48; 6, Catherine Shannon, NFA, 3:19.77; 33, Jenna Famiglietti, Southington, 3:54.35; 36, Erida Koxha, Southington, 4:04.81.

300m—(69 athletes) 1, Jessica Mason, Hall, 44.15; 2, Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 44.24; 3, Zora Labonte, Waterford, 45.4; 4, Sophia Podeszwa, Waterford, 45.75; 5, Katelin Price, Montville, 46.05; 6, Kennedy Davignon, Woodstock, 46.09; 20, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 48.76; 32, Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, 50.31; 33, Audrey Cantillon, Southington, 50.82; 49, Maddie Hepp, Southington, 52.71.

600m—(37 athletes) 1, Darcy Cook, New Milford, 1:51.02; 2, Brooke Lynch, Southington, 1:52.6; 3, Kathryn Germond, Coventry, 1:54.21; 4, Lauren Wright, Wolcott, 1:55.63; 5, Zora Labonte, Waterford, 1:56.64; 6, Brianna Pittman, Kaynor Tech, 1:56.7; 27, Alexa Chaltas, Southington, 2:12.2; 28, Kathryn Clynes, Southington, 2:13.03; 32, Samantha Peluso, Southington, 2:20.91.

1600m—(40 athletes) 1, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 5:30.54; 2, Rhiannon Richmond, Avon, 5:32.51; 3, Kathryn Rodrigues, Wolcott, 5:39.45; 4, Helena Winkler, Canton, 5:41.21; 5, Haley Gens, Avon, 5:42.13; 6, Bethany Ottowitz, Watertown, 5:46.99; 16, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 6:07.75; 19, Grace Michaud, Southington, 6:13.73; 33, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 6:39.05.

800m—(33 athletes) 1, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:32.59; 2, Kayla Park, NFA, 2:34.61; 3, Rhiannon Richmond, Avon, 2:36.6; 4, Catherine Shannon, NFA, 2:38.73; 5, Julia Quinn, New Milford, 2:40.21; 6, Emma Grace Ricketts, NFA, 2:40.32; 7, Anny Moquete Volquez, Southington, 2:41.96; 13, Amy Chudy, Southington, 2:51.85; 22, Emma Angelillo, Southington, 3:05.1.

400m—(26 athletes) 1, Mady Whittaker, Montville, 1:05.04; 2, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:05.41; 3, Darcy Cook, New Milford, 1:07.14; 4, Kaitlynn Thrall, Watertown, 1:08.07; 5, Corinne Glenney, Manchester, 1:08.22; 6, Sheyenne Gillis, Montville, 1:10.38; 11, Logan Fischer, Southington, 1:12.65; 22, Payton Turnquist, Southington, 1:21.55.

200m—(51 athletes) 1, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 28.79; 2, Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 29.07; 3, Rachel Massey, Conard, 29.22; 4, Carlie Dreyfus, Stafford, 29.4; 5, Tessa Kopec, Stafford, 29.47; 6, Saige Rovero, Conard, 29.94; 10, Jenna Sheehan, Southington, 30.93; 31, Kelsey Henderson, Southington, 34.03.

4x800m—(9 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 10:47.39; 2, Canton, 10:55.87; 3, Southington, 11:21.61; 4, New Milford, 11:52.31; 5, Watertown, 12:00.44; 6, Bacon, 12:03.77.

Long jump—(50 athletes) 1, Olivia Bowes, Hall, 16’02.50″; 2 (tie), Selina Soule, Glastonbury, and Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, 15’05.00″; 4 (tie), Tayler Riddick, Southington, and Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, 15’03.00″; 6, Kelsey Dejesus, Watertown, 14’10.50″; 7, Sydney Garrison, Southington, 14’09.50″; 19, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 12’11.00″.

Shot put—(70 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 38’10.00″; 2, Alexia Fox, Torrington, 36’03.50″; 3, Sydney Mello, Lewis Mills, 36’00.50″; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 33’00.00″; 5, Taylor Jax, Killingly, 32’07.00″; 6, Dinaka Onoh, Hall, 31’05.50″; 7, Julia Groll, Southington, 30’08.50″; 25, Alexandra Padden, Southington, 24’03.50″; 50, Kallie Candelaria, Southington, 19’11.00″; 53, Leah Hinckley, Southington, 19’08.00″.

High jump—(19 athletes) 1 (tie), Kirsten Krause, Coventry, and Allie Brown, Southington, and Sydney Garrison, Southington, 5’00.00″; 4, Madeline Archangelo, Canton, 4’10.00″; 5 (tie), Julie Theriaque, Woodstock, and Ellie Lokken, Waterford, 4’08.00″.

Pole vault—(19 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’00.00″; 2, Madeleine Watson, Glastonbury, 9’06.00″; 3, Megan Plummer, Glastonbury, 8’06.00″; 4 (tie), Claire Ittleson, Conard, and Leah Mikkelson, NFA, and Kelsey Dejesus, Watertown, and Angela Chong, NFA, 8’00.00″; 19, Victoria Godlewski, Southington, NH.

Triple jump—(9 athletes) 1, Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, 31’02.00″; 2, Sheyenne Gillis, Montville, 30’02.00″; 3, Sarah Lepage, Coventry, 29’03.50″; 4, Rachel Hultzman, Killingly, 29’03.00″; 5, Isabel Feliz, New Milfod, 29’01.5”; 6, Lauren Ross, Montville, 29’00.00″; 9, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 26’01.50″.

Boys Results

4x200m—(19 relays) 1, Southington, 1:38.1; 2, Ledyard, 1:38.81; 3, New Milford, 1:39.35; 4, Montville, 1:41.74; 5, Hand, 1:42.19; 6, Glastonbury, 1:43.37.

3200m—(22 athletes) 1, Christian Myers, Staples, 9:47.46; 2, Maximillian Sparks, Canton, 9:55.06; 3, Jacob Smith, Glastonbury, 9:55.63; 4, Zachary King, Ledyard, 10:05.82; 5, Samuel Wilcox, Glastonbury, 10:07.94; 6, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:12.66.

55m hurdles—(26 athletes) 1, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 8.19; 2, Derek Strickland, Montville, 8.34; 3, David Osagie, NFA, 8.63; 4, Russell Powell, Hand, 8.67; 5, Collin Wiltshire, Ledyard, 8.69; 6, Greyson Mcgeary, Hand, 8.83.

1000m—(76 athletes) 1, William Landowne, Staples, 2:38.04; 2, Benjamin Seiple, Staples, 2:41.45; 3, Charles Osborne, New Milford, 2:43.07; 4, Kyle Smith, Manchester, 2:44.1; 5, Tyler Wright, Staples, 2:44.35; 6, Elijah Lewis, Crosby, 2:44.41; 30, Mike Dorsey, Southington, 3:06.84; 44, Evan Kristopik, Southington, 3:15.13; 51, Kevin Le, Southington, 3:19.86; 66, Robert Cantillon, Southington, 3:32.85.

300m—(82 athletes) 1, Jonathan Lewis, Lewis Mills, 36.55; 2, John Mudgett, Lewis Mills, 37.62; 3, Naji Middleton, Hall, 37.66; 4, Ameen Parks, Hand, 38.31; 5, Wilson Will, Torrington, 39.07; 6, Mason Stabile, Hall, 39.1; 50, Daniel Butlien, Southington, 44.3; 75, Sean Lafontaine, Southington, 48.17.

600m—(52 athletes) 1, Jonathon Maldonado, Wolcott, 1:27.62; 2, Tolany Velez-Pastrana, Crosby, 1:29.85; 3, Michael Tarby, New Milford, 1:29.86; 4, Matthew Cosentino, Glastonbury, 1:30.59; 5, Shawn Akomeah, Manchester, 1:30.79; 6, Ryan Arnold, Watertown, 1:31.71; 38, Braeden Laframboise, Southington, 1:52.37; 39, William Handi, Southington, 1:52.5; 40, Evan Riddick, Southington, 1:53.15; 42, Aiden Chesanow, Southington, 1:54.71.

1600m—(89 athletes) 1, Andrew Janus, Bacon, 4:46.42; 2, Ian Sagers, Conard, 4:46.66; 3, Ryan Schuck, Glastonbury, 4:47.4; 4, Michael Stamm, NW Catholic, 4:49.13; 5, Matt Nyklicek, Avon, 4:52.15; 6, Ryan Slesinki, Southington, 4:52.46; 31, Lucca Riccio, Southington, 5:17.4; 54, Michael Ditota, Southington, 5:33.54; 56, Ryan Asido, Southington, 5:34.85; 77, Benjamin Hoffman, Southington, 5:53.79.

800m—(47 athletes) 1, Charles Osborne, New Milford, 2:04.07; 2, Elijah Lewis, Crosby, 2:06.57; 3, Kyle Smith, Manchester, 2:08.36; 4, Deon Sanchez, East Windsor, 2:08.68; 5, Tyler Remigino, Conard, 2:09.07; 6, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:09.22; 13, Matthew Penna, Southington, 2:15.36; 16, Marcel Pratt, Southington, 2:18.43; 29, Jackson Landino, Southington, 2:26.15.

400m—(47 athletes) 1, Jonathan Lewis, Lewis Mills, 51.51; 2, John Mudgett, Lewis Mills, 52.92; 3, Shawn Akomeah, Manchester, 53.75; 4, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 55.41; 4, Anish Rajamanickam, Avon, 55.41; 6, Brady Noniewicz, Bacon, 56.18; 8, Trevor Porter, Southington, 57.36; 9, Teagan Duffy, Southington, 58.09; 18, Tyler Salzillo, Southington, 1:01.37.

200m—(55 athletes) 1, Greg Clark, Montville, 23.06; 2, Johnny Carreiro, Southington, 24.8; 3, Steven Wyzykowski, Lewis Mills, 25.16; 4, Christopher Chukwura, Conard, 25.18; 5, Trevor Porter, Southington, 25.24; 6, Anish Rajamanickam, Avon, 25.46; 18, Ian Agnew, Southington, 26.32.

Long jump—(72 athletes) 1, Myrie Dylan, Torrington, 21’0.5″; 2, Eric Colleran, Glastonbury, 20’0″; 3, Kevin Batternay, New Milford, 19’11.5”; 4, Darrell Mickey, Hall, 19’9″; 5, Jack Terray, Southington, 19’5″; 6, Teyshawn Jackson, NW Catholic, 19’4”; 8, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 19’1.5″; 19 (tie), Anthony Penta, Southington, and Ian Agnew, Southington, 17’7″; 50, Luke Tedeschi, Southington, 14’9.5″.

Shot put—(83 athletes) 1, Jacob Meadows, New Milford, 46’9”; 2, Mark Dumas, Woodstock, 44’0.5″; 3, Adelino Daveiga, NFA, 42’6″; 4, Nana Agyeman, Glastonbury, 41’11.5″; 5, Christopher Hebert, NFA, 41’6″; 6, Tyrone Mack, Montville, 40’7″; 64, David Mackay, Southington, 25’7.5″; 80, Drew Vanalmkote, Southington, 20’2″,

High jump—(38 athletes) 1, Chet Ellis, Staples, 6’6″; 2 (tie), Joseph Wojciechowski, Conard, and Jahiem Spruill, NFA, and Peter Fuller, Canton, 6’0″; 5 (tie), Quincy Heinrich, Hand, and 5, Darrell Mickey, Hall, 5’10”; 7 (tie), Chris Smith, Waterford, and Jake Beaupre, Southington, and Jack Terray, Southington, 5’8″; 12, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 5’6″.

Pole vault—(30 athletes) 1, Christopher Weir, NFA, 13’6″; 2, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 12’6″; 3, Jack Sevigny, Glastonbury, 12’0″; 4, Casey Selinske, Southington, 11’0″; 5 (tie), Zack Matson, New Milford, and Colin Ellsworth, Haddam-Killingworth, 10’6″; 14, Russell Hotchkiss, Southington, 9’0″.

Triple jump—(12 athletes) 1, Collin Wiltshire, Ledyard, 41’10.5″; 2, Kevin Batternay, New Milford, 38’5”; 3, Clayton Goodrich, Lyman Memorial, 37’8”; 4 (tie), Daniel Hendel, Coventry, and Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 37’6″; 6, Pat Hyres, Thomaston, 37’0″; 9, Anthony Penta, Southington, 34’0″; 10, Taylor Riddick, Southington, 31’2″.

Wilton Wright Invitational

Thursday, Dec. 28

At Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls Results

High jump—(21 athletes) 1, Sydney Garrison, Southington, 5’2”; 2, Molly Mazzucco, East Haven, 4’10”; 3, Ashia Cooper, Derby, J4’10”; 4, Patricia Jurkowski, Seymour, 4’8”; 5, Faith Rousseau, Seymour, J4’8”; 6, Allie Brown, Southington, J4’8”.

Pole vault—(9 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 12’1”; 2, Adriana Kandro, Mercy, 9’6”; 3 (tie), Elise Russell, Weston, and Sophia Rico, Weston, 9’0”; 5, Katie Matsuoka, Joel Barlow, 8’0”; 6, Klaudia Karwowski, Seymour, 7’6”.

55m hurdles—(20 athletes) 1, Madison Webster, Mercy, 9.84 ; 2, Mary Sirois, Mercy, 10.68; 3, Tiajah Boyce, New Britain, 11.33; 4, Karolina Swinicki, Southington, 11.48; 5, Sarah Kummer, Foran, 12.03; 6, Elena Cahill, Mercy, 12.16; 10, Sophia Chaltas, Southington, 12.48; 12, Krystal Cruz, Southington, 12.78.

55m—(52 athletes) 1, Kisha Francois, East Haven, 7.57 ; 2, Athena Camacho, Windsor, 7.62; 3, Cori Richardson, Windsor, 7.85; 4, Briane Alabre, Windsor, 7.91; 5, Nicole Sztachelski, Weston, 7.93; 6, Elise Russell, Weston, 7.96; 28, Madison Block, Southington, 8.6; 43, Kaylee Phen, Southington, 9.13; 50, Katarina Aulbach, Southington, 9.85.

1600m—(43 athletes) 1, Meredith Bloss, Guilford, 5:18.66; 2, Kathleen Murphy, Weston, 5:18.69; 3, Arianna Monarca, Middletown, 5:42.75; 4, Gianna Siciliano, Guilford, 5:43.68; 5, Julia Potter, Amity, 5:44.59; 6, Natalie Haythorn, Weston, 5:52.25; 43, Madison Gorneault, Southington, 8:23.46.

600m—(50 athletes) 1, Jacqueline Guerra, Guilford, 1:41.58; 2, Rebecca Samuel, Windsor, 1:43.39; 3, Rachel Fleischer, Derby, 1:44.39; 4, Caroline Rafferty, Amity, 1:45.22; 5, Meghan Curtis, Bristol Cent, 1:46.33; 6, Chloe Shaw, Guilford, 1:46.34; 44, Kailey Keegan, Southington, 2:16.45; 45, Gabrielle Fiora, Southington, 2:17.23; 46, Jenna Mariani, Southington, 2:17.83.

4x400m—(14 relays) 1, Windsor, 4:19.14; 2, Weston, 4:27.55; 3, Guilford, 4:32.69; 4, Seymour, 4:34.08; 5, Mercy, 4:35.57; 6, Derby, 4:39.93; 13, Southington (Abigail Howard, Anna McGrail, Ashlynn McGrail, Jennifer Verrilli), 5:24.98.

Boys Results

High jump—(10 athletes) 1, Jakwan Hale, Derby, 6’0”; 2, Oliver Zych, Weston, 5’10”; 3 (tie), Sam Chicha, Weston, and Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 5’8”; 5 (tie), Elliot Metviner, Weston, and Jack Terray, Southington, 5’6”.

Pole vault—(11 athletes) 1, Zachary Burleigh, Southington, 13’0”; 2, Oliver Zych, Weston, 11’6”; 3, Nicholas Costantini, Foran, J11’6”; 4, Kyle Baxter, Seymour, 10’6”; 5, Vaughn Campos, Weston, J10’6”; 6, Casey Selinske, Southington, J10’6”; 10, Russell Hotchkiss, Southington, J9’6”.

55m—(44 athletes) 1, Jay Donaldson, East Haven, 6.68; 2, Corey Sondak, Guilford, 6.76; 3, Muhammed Codjoe, New Britain, 6.91; 4, Bobby Melms, Seymour, 6.93; 5, Porter Mykal, New Britain, 6.98; 6, Jordan Ingram, East Haven, 6.98; 7, Daniel Ragozzine, Southington, 7.02 ; 44, Deandre Campbell, Southington, 8.57.

1600m—(46 athletes) 1, Kenneth Little Jr, Derby, 4:25.24; 2, Mark Petrosky, Bristol Cent, 4:39.3; 3, Ben Carlson, Middletown, 4:42.8; 4, Konstantin Ditc, Middletown, 4:44.5; 5, Ethan Bassett, Masuk, 4:50.46; 6, Pacifico Flores, Bristol Cent, 4:52.48; 20, Tanner Sperry, Southington, 5:20.45; 43, Sebastian Maslinski, Southington, 6:11.99; 46, Ryan Bowman, Southington, 6:32.37.

600m—(47 athletes) 1, Marcus, Manson, Windsor, 1:24.52; 2, Matt Scott, Weston, 1:27.87; 3, William Smith, Guilford, 1:30.35; 4, Ryan Werner, Weston, 1:30.42; 5, Baruch Goodman, Weston, 1:32.07; 6, John Siani, Plainville, 1:33.11; 43, Christian Cahill, Southington, 1:58.47; 44, Jack Kastner, Southington, 2:00.48; 45, Evan Schmarr, Southington, 2:07.08.

Hillhouse Qualifier

Friday, Dec. 29-Saturday, Dec. 30

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Girls Results

4x200m relay—(20 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 1:48.10; 2, Windsor, 1:49.21; 3, East Hartford, 1:51.99; 4, Sacred Heart, 1:53.45; 5, Southington (Abby Connolly, Kayla Pelletier, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 1:54.36; 6, NW Catholic, 1:55.98.

1600m—(35 athletes) 1, Kaylen Hughes, Glastonbury, 5:25.16; 2, Taylor Mascetta, Immaculate, 5:26.93; 3, D’Janay Davis, Hillhouse, 5:28.18; 4, Kayla Cohen, New Fairfiel, 5:28.19; 5, Brittany Anderson, Glastonbury, 5:34.99; 6, Juliana Cancellieri, Berlin, 5:41.81; 7, Casey MacElhiney, Glastonbury, 5:42.35; 8, Hazel Hudson, New Fairfiel, 5:47.64; 9, Lauren Verrilli, Southington, 5:54.93; 12, Grace Michaud, Southington, 6:01.09; 14, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 6:03.72.

600m—(32 athletes) 1, Erin McGill, Glastonbury, 1:40.69; 2, Emma Connolly, Immaculate, 1:40.79; 3, Grace Sparrow, Glastonbury, 1:44.86; 4, Nyia White, Hillhouse, 1:45.59; 5, Meaghan Cameron, Sacred Heart, 1:46.38; 6, Jess Kondic, Oxford, 1:46.41; 7, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 1:47.93; 12, Anny Moquete Volquez, Southington, 1:50.22; 16, Brooke Lynch, Southington, 1:54.09.

300m—(49 athletes) 1, Carly Swierbut, Newtown, 41.95; 2, Dominique Valentine, Immaculate, 42.81; 3, Camille McHenry, Windsor, 43.64; 4, Amina Bailey, East Hartfor, 43.70; 5, Jada Boyd, Hillhouse, 43.80; 6, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 45.23; 27, Meghan Sheline, Southington, 48.96.

4x800m relay—(15 relays) 1, Immaculate, 10:16.00; 2, Berlin, 10:35.00; 3, Hillhouse, 10:15.10; 4, Rocky Hill, 11:00.00; 5, Southington (Lauren Verrilli, Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete Volquez, Brooke Lynch), 10:50.00; 6, Newtown, 10:30.00.

55m—(45 athletes) 1, Carly Swierbut, Newtown, 7.50; 2, Nyimah Ambrose, Hillhouse, 7.53; 3, Tia Brown, Windsor, 7.58; 4, Cori Richardson, Windsor, 7.67; 5, Haley Bothwell, Sacred Heart, 7.71; 6, KC Grady, Darien, 7.72; 13, Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 7.98; 22, Shannon Litchfield, Southington, 8.13; 27, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 8.24.

3200m—(14 athletes) 1, Kayla Cohen, New Fairfiel, 11:54.24; 2, Angela Braga, Glastonbury, 11:56.17; 3, Caroline Webb, Greenwich, 11:57.48; 4, Hazel Hudson, New Fairfiel, 12:10.05; 5, Emily Tressler, Newtown, 12:25.66; 6, Sydney Nash, Enfield, 12:26.96; 9, Laini Pizzitola, Southington, 12:57.74; 11, Natalia Adamczyk, Southington, 13:08.88.

1600m sprint medley—(22 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 4:23.86; 2, Immaculate, 4:30.38; 3, Windsor, 4:33.15; 4, Hillhouse, 4:33.73; 5, Glastonbury, 4:34.60; 6, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 4:38.49; 12, Southington (Jenna Sheehan, Bethany Andrews, Brianna Linehan, Anny Moquete Volquez), 4:53.96.

Shot put—(23 athletes) 1, Destiny Lewis, Wilbur Cross, 34’3.5”; 2, Marley Marston, Newtown, 33’5.25”; 3, Naomi Boisette, East Hartfor, 33’4.25”; 4, Erin Burns, Newtown, 29’7.25”; 5, Kaylan O’Banner, Oxford, 29’3.25”; 6, Maame Edjah, Sacred Heart, 28’9.5”; 11, Alexandra Padden, Southington, 26’6”.

Long jump—(32 athletes) 1, Kristen Washington, Hillhouse, 15’7”; 2, Jahlyn Lowndes, Wilbur Cross, 15’6”; 3, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 15’5”; 4, Rachel Cleveland, Windsor, 15’0”; 5, Sarah Dowling, Newtown, 14’10”; 6, Amanda Forgione, Glastonbury, J14’10”; 17, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 13’7.5”.

Boys Results

4x200m relay—(25 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 1:36.40; 2, East Hartford, 1:36.43; 3, Windsor, 1:36.94; 4, Bloomfield, 1:38.91; 5, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, Johnny Carreiro), 1:39.69; 6, East Hartford, 1:41.31.

1600m—(47 athletes) 1, Anthony Golino, New Fairfiel, 4:35.71; 2, Manasseh Bekele, Hillhouse, 4:35.80; 3, Jacob Smith, Glastonbury, 4:36.79; 4, Christian Lestik, Newtown, 4:42.06; 5, Kyle Hotchkiss, Kennedy, 4:42.28; 6, Conner Leone, Southington, 4:46.33; 9, Ryan Slesinki, Southington, 4:50.09; DQ, Sean Young, Southington, DQ.

600m—(51 athletes) 1, Devin Hall, East Hartfor, 1:28.04; 2, Matt Christe, Immaculate, 1:28.26; 3, Georgios Karakadas, Greenwich, 1:28.89; 4, Ivan Meraz, Kennedy, 1:29.10; 5, Jerold Lambert, New Fairfiel, 1:29.14; 6, Matt Cosentino, Glastonbury, 1:29.99; 9, Shane Leone, Southington, 1:31.34; 39, Marcel Pratt, Southington, 1:42.53.

55m hurdles—(30 athletes) 1, Ed Williams, Sacred Heart, 7.86; 2, Deshaune Poole, Hillhouse, 7.90; 3, Aren Seeger, Naugatuck, 7.99; 4, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 8.04; 5, John Gardner, Hillhouse, 8.24; 6, Brett Deri, Newtown, 8.42; 28, Craig McPherson, Southington, 11.55.

300m—(43 athletes) 1, Marcus Manson, Windsor, 35.97; 2, Aren Seeger, Naugatuck, 36.48; 3, Manasseh Bekele, Hillhouse, 36.49; 4, Andrew Rison, Glastonbury, 36.86; 5, Ed Williams, Sacred Heart, 37.41; 6, Dminick Curra, Immaculate, 38.43; 7, Michael Slade, Capital Prep, 38.75; 8, Isaiah Brooks, East Hartfor, 38.79; 9, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 38.83; 11, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 39.30.

4x800m relay—(19 relays) 1, Kennedy, 8:51.99; 2, Wilbur Cross, 8:55.51; 3, Immaculate, 8:59.31; 4, NW Catholic, 9:01.16; 5, East Hartford, 9:05.82; 6, Berlin, 9:09.61; 9, Southington (Marcel Pratt, Matt Penna, Sean Young, Conner Leone), 9:33.42.

55m—(45 athletes) 1, Jaylon Nealy, Bloomfield, 6.75; 2, Joel Stewart, Enfield, 6.76; 3, Jaquan Allen, East Hartfor, 6.91; 4, Michael Slade, Capital Prep, 6.97; 5, Dylan Batlle, Oxford, 6.98; 6, Brett Deri, Newtown, 6.99; 7, Johnny Carreiro, Southington, 7.00; 10, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 7.08.

3200m—(27 athletes) 1, Anthony Golino, New Fairfiel, 10:21.51; 2, Drew Mitchell, Immaculate, 10:37.97; 3, Alexander Kosyakov, Greenwich, 10:39.78; 4, Cam Keenan, Glastonbury, 10:40.08; 5, Michael Parzych, Berlin, 10:41.10; 6, Ethan Parker, Oxford, 10:42.01; 7, Ryan Slesinki, Southington, 10:51.20; 19, Ryan Asido, Southington, 11:47.49.

1600m sprint medley—(22 relays) 1, Hillhouse, 3:43.99; 2, Windsor, 3:45.85; 3, New Fairfield, 3:51.19; 4, NW Catholic, 3:51.56; 5, Immaculate, 3:52.70; 6, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone), 3:54.37.

High jump—(18 athletes) 1, George Stoughton, Wethersfield, 6’4”; 2, Spencer Brown, Immaculate, 6’0”; 3, Andrew Carroll, Glastonbury, 5’10”; 4, Jake Beaupre, Southington, J5’10”; 5, Eric Maloney, Enfield, 5’8”; 6, Ben Healy, Naugatuck, J5’8”.

Wrestling

SHS Duals

Saturday, Dec. 30

At Southington HS

Pool play

Southington 60, Amity 17

Southington 55, NFA 21

Southington 59, Bristol Central 17

NFA 50, Amity 30

NFA 54, Hall 28

Bristol Central 36, Lyman Memorial/WT 24

Bristol Central 54, Ridgefield 24

Lyman Memorial/WT 43, NFA 22

Southside 59, Bristol Central 17

Winchester MA 42, Platt High 31

Platt High 44, Branford 22

Platt High 60, Southside 18

Consolation finals

Platt High 49, Bristol Central 24

Championship finals

Winchester, MA 37, Southington 36, criteria (penalty point)

Note: Southington’s record is 4-2