Obituary: Stephen A. Zembko Jr.

Stephen A. Zembko Jr., of Southington, entered into rest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Margaret Shigo-Zembko. Stephen was born in New Britain, son of the late Stephen and Estelle (Kapustinski) Zembko.

Stephen served his country with honor and pride with the US Marine Corps. He worked as a tool and die maker, retiring in 2004 from Companion Industries in Southington. Stephen was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and patriot but nothing came close to the love he had for his family.

He was the beloved father of Robert Zembko of Bristol and Deborah Faustin and her husband, Nathan of Southington; and is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Sarah Gadarowski and Joseph Zembko; and his brothers, David (Nancy) Zembko of Manchester and Michael Zembko of Southington.

Family and Friends are invited to the Oasis Church, 176 Sandbank Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410 for Viewing Hours on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 9:30AM to 11AM. Stephen’s Funeral Service will be held at 11AM at the church. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Flanders St., Southington. Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with his arrangements. To leave online condolences for Stephen’s family, please visit www.fordfh.com

Semper Fi