Obituary: Sister Helen Chasse, OSU, 74

Sister Helen Chasse, OSU, 74, died peacefully on Thursday December 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on August 20, 1943 in Waterbury and resided in Wolcott. She was the daughter of Margaret (Gravel) Chasse of Southington and the late William Chasse.

Helen entered the Ursuline Novitiate on September 1961. She later taught at Nativity in Ozone Park, NY and Our Lady of Victory in West Haven, CT. She was the founder and director of the Tabor Retreat Center in Oceanside, NY where she served for over 23 years.

Besides her mother she is survived by 3 sisters, Fran Tompkins, Lori Hoyt and her husband Phil and Linda Possidento and her husband Mark and a brother Bill Chasse and his wife Emily. She also leaves her nephews, Marc, Stephen and Michael Possidento and a niece Sarah Cusick, grand nieces and nephews, Sofia, Rocco, Rachel, Natalie, Katrina, Nicholas and Samuel Possidento and Eli Cusick.

Calling hours will be Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at The DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Jan 3rd,at 12 Noon at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road in Southington. Burial will be at Ursuline Sisters Cemetery, Blue Point, Long Island at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Ursuline Sisters Retreat Fund, 81-15 Utopia Parkway, Jamaica, NY, 11432-1308. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com