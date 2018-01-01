Library names 2018 Southington Reads author: Wally Lamb will discuss his writing at the Aqua Turf in April

The Southington Public Library announced Wally Lamb as the 2018 Southington Reads author. Lamb will be in Southington to speak at the AquaTurf on Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Registration for this program will begin on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Lamb is the award-winning author of six New York Times bestselling novels, “She’s Come Undone,” “I Know This Much is True,” “The Hour I First Believed,” “Wishin’ & Hopin’,” “We Are Water,” and, most recently, “I’ll Take You There.”

He also edited “Couldn’t Keep It to Myself” and “I’ll Fly Away,” two volumes of essays from students in his writing workshop at York Correctional Institution, a women’s prison in Connecticut, where he has been a volunteer facilitator for the past 18 years. Lamb and his wife, Christine, live in New York City and in Connecticut.

“Everyone is encouraged to read ‘I’ll Take You There,’ Wally’s sixth novel that tells a deeply affecting, generations-spanning story of one man’s life and of the remarkable women who impacted it,” library officials said in a press release. “This stunning novel stands as a testament to the power of family, the resilience of love, and the enduring magic of movies. Copies of ‘I’ll Take You There’ are available at the Southington Public Library.”

The Connecticut native holds bachelors and master’s degrees in teaching from the University of Connecticut and a master of fine arts degree in writing from Vermont College. Lamb was in the ninth year of his 25 year career as a high school English teacher at Norwich Free Academy, when he began to write fiction in 1981. He was also an Associate Professor at UConn, where he directed the English department’s creative writing program.

On his website, Lamb said that he chooses to write about subjects that are imperfect people seeking to become better. “I write fiction so that I can move beyond the boundaries and limitations of my own experiences and better understand the lives of others,” he said on his website. “That’s also why I teach. As challenging as it sometimes is to balance the two vocations, writing and teaching are, for me, intertwined.”

