Letter: DePaolo student speaks out about homework

To the editor:

Students are trapped in buildings for seven hours, then forced to do even more work when they get home. Students just want to relax and not do even more work.

Teachers give homework for academic subjects, and unified arts. With practicing instruments, playing sports, and being involved in other activities, students are stressed throughout the school year. Homework should be eliminated because it causes too much stress and takes up precious time.

We should be able to enjoy our years in school and not worry about all our extra work we have to do. The infographic, “Why are More American Teenagers Than Ever Suffering From Anxiety?” says that students’ mental and physical health are affected by the amount of homework and school work they have, “doubling of hospital admissions for suicidal teenagers over the last 10 years, with the highest rates occurring soon after they return to school each fall.” (Lewis).

Students may have depression, anxiety, or commit suicide because of the large amounts of stress put on them by teachers. Homework creates more stress than we already have. Additionally, time is taken up from all the homework students have. They just want to play outside and spend time with family.

A Metlife Study in 2007 stated, “45 percent of students in grades 3-12 spend more than an hour a night doing homework, including the 6 percent of students who report spending more than three hours a night” (Oeth).

Students spend 7 hours during the day at school, and then spend another 1-3 hours, or maybe even more on homework. We study for tests, do workpages, projects, and other work at home. Students have too much work to do, and not a lot of time.

Homework should be excluded from the curriculum. It negatively affects the mental health of students and takes up too much time. Free time is a necessity and should be present in the lives of students. Students should be able to spend time with their family members. They deserve to be happy and not overwhelmed.

Let’s put an end to stress and to homework.

Jillian Christensen, a DePaolo Middle School eighth grader