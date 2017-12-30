Everybody wins when lacrosse takes the field

Fifteen members of the Blue Knight boys lacrosse team, above, rallied to a 4-2 record at a pair of preseason charity tournaments. The Laxgiving Tournament was held at Hamden High School and helps supply local community food pantries with food for the holidays, and the Sticks for Soldiers tournament at Fairfield Ludlowe High School adopts two to three wounded veterans each year and provides them with financial assistance. Both tournaments were played in a short-field, 7-on-7 format.

Submitted Photos