Woman arrested for selling sick puppy

Sherri Privitera, 50, of Southington, turned herself in at the Southington Police Department for an outstanding warrant stemming from the sale of a sick puppy.

According to police, Privitera sold a Chihuahua that she bred to another person. After the sale, it was discovered that the puppy had a potentially fatal congenital defect, which led to the puppy being euthanized. Two separate veterinarians examined the puppy prior to the euthanization, and both believed that the puppy was approximately five weeks old, which is under the eight weeks of age necessary to sell a dog.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the dogs at Privitera’s residence were not licensed.

Privitera was charged with failure to comply with dog ownership requirements and importing a dog/cat without a health certificate. She was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Jan. 8.