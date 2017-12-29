Man arrested for damage to landlord’s property

Jamil Said, 28, of Southington was arrested on Dec. 21 for an outstanding warrant. The warrant was a result of an investigation into damage to his landlord’s property in March 2015.

On the date of the dispute, police determined that Said damaged items from his apartment, including two televisions, a gas heater, a microwave oven, a laptop computer, and the laminate kitchen counter top. In addition, he was responsible for multiple holes in the sheetrock of the apartment.

The total damage was valued in excess of $6,000.

Said was charged with first degree criminal damage to a landlord’s property. He posted a $5,000 bond and appeared in Bristol Court on Dec. 22. No photo was available.