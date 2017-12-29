Man arrested for breaking into Nyren’s of New England

Joseph Crapo, 32, of Southington, was arrested on an active arrest warrant at his residence without incident at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. The warrant stemmed from a commercial burglary investigation that occurred overnight from Feb. 14, 2017 to Feb. 15, 2017.

The investigation began on Feb. 15, at approximately 8:10 a.m., when officers were dispatched to Nyren’s of New England at 456 N. Main St. on a report that the business had been burglarized. Police determined that entry was gained into the building by prying open a window and a cash register was also pried into with approximately $70 to $80 missing from the cash register.

Investigators collected DNA samples from the scene which were later found to be linked to Crapo. Items damaged during the burglary included a broken window frame and a cash register.

Crapo was transported to police headquarters where he was processed and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $75,000 bond with a Dec. 26 court date in Bristol.