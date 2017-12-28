Wrestlers manhandle Farmington

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, he Blue Knights raced out to a 61-point advantagebefore losing their first bout as they cruised past Farmington, 67-9, in the team’s home opener on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The dual match was the only contest of the week.

The Indians forfeited five bouts, including the first two match-ups of the night, so the final was never in doubt. But Jacob Cardozo (132), Shaun Wagner (145), Josh Vitti (160), Paul Calo (195), and Emmitt Vitti (106) each came away with pins in the victory. Cardozo landed the fastest pin at 18 seconds into his bout.

The Knights will be back on the mat this week when they host the Southington High School Duals on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Southington is currently 1-1.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/12/26/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-dec-29-edition).