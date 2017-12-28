Obituary: Vivian J. Vayer, 63

VIVIAN J. VAYER, 63, entered into heaven with the angels on Friday, January 6, 2017. She was born in New Britain, on August 16, 1953. She had made her residence in Titusville, Florida since 2005. Vivian was the daughter of Raymond A. and Ida (Frugale) DiPinto, who predeceased her. Vivian was a 1971 graduate of New Britain High School. She worked at the Aetna in Hartford, and Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain, before moving to Florida where she then worked at St Francis Hospice in Titusville, FL as a social worker.

Survivors include her sister, Rosemary and brother-in- law Michael Aparo of Southington, two nephews, Paul R. Aparo and his wife Nicole of Franklin, MA and Michael D. Aparo of Bristol, three great nieces, Lauren, McKenzie and Lilliana Aparo and one great nephew, Justin Aparo. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves her very special and dear cousin, Derrick Luppino of New York, with whom she had a very special bond since childhood. She is also survived by her faithful and loyal companion, her dog, Morgan.

Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to the St. Francis Hospice of Titusville, FL for their help and care of Vivian during her illness, as well as Kim Bower and Mary Moore who were two very special people in Vivian’s life in Florida.

A private service was held. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. assisted with arrangements.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com