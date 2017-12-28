Obituary: James R. ‘Sonny’ DeLuco, 90

James R. “Sonny” DeLuco, 90, of Southington devoted husband of the late Patricia (Dudukovich) DeLuco passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Masonicare Home Health and Hospice in Wallingford.

Born October 1, 1927 in Southington he was the son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Landretta) DeLuco. James was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII. After returning from the Navy he graduated from Laurel College in Meriden and worked as a bookkeeper at several small businesses in the area. He was working as a sales manager at Brown Thompsons Department Store in Hartford. Then he met the love of his life Pat who was a jeweler. The two of them traveled the east coast selling jewelry. Later in life he retired early to care for Pat who had become ill at a young age.

Sonny was a life member of The Sons of Italy, American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 and a lifelong Southington resident. He was everybody’s favorite uncle and the family photographer. He enjoyed collecting memorabilia from movies and sports.

Jim is survived by a brother, Richard and his wife Barbara DeLuco and two sisters-in-law Dorothy and Nancy all of Southington and along with numerous nieces and nephews and eight God Children.

Besides his wife, he was predeceased by five brothers Joseph, Frank, Albert, Alfred and Nicholas; four sisters, Theresa, Anna, Lillian and Evelyn.

Jim’s family would like to thank Dr. Leonard Glaser and his staff as well as the staff at Masonicare in Wallingford for such personal and exceptional care.

Funeral will be Saturday 9:15 AM from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church for Mass at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online tributes and directions. Memorial Contributions may be made to Sons of Italy, 139 Center St, Southington, CT 06489 or the American Parkinsons Disease, P.O. Box 718, Mystic, CT 06372