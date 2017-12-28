Obituary: Fanny (Mariconda) Janazzo, 98

Fanny (Mariconda) Janazzo, 98 of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away at the Southington Care Center on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. She was the wife of the late Marco A. Janazzo.

She was born on November 13, 1919 in Southington, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Tommasina (Ruggerio) Mariconda.

Fanny graduated from Southington schools. Prior to her retirement she worked for New Departure, Division of General Motors Corp in Bristol.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas Church , a member of the Ladies Guild and past president of the organization. She was a minister of the Eucharist and a choir member. Fanny volunteered her services at St. Joseph College in West Hartford for many years. Because of having a mentally challenged son she was on many boards throughout the country.

She is survived by her son James Mark Janazzo of Southbury, a brother James Mariconda and wife Carolyn of Bayport, NY along with her niece and nephews, Ernest Manfred of Mystic, Thomas Manfred of Long Island, NY , Anne Mariconda also of Long Island, NY and David Mariconda of New York. She was predeceased by her four sisters, Palmina Manfred, Mary and Louise Mariconda and Julia DeMayo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday December 29 at. 10 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is handling the arrangements. Donations may be made in Fanny's memory to a charity of one's choice.