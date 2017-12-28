Girls basketball drops 2

By BRIAN JENNINGS

The girls basketball team finished off arguably their toughest stretch of the season this past week, but it was costly.

The Lady Knights dropped a pair games, suffering their largest deficit of the season, as they now head into the Christmas break with just one win under their belt.

Glastonbury

DEC. 18—The Knights suffered their second loss of the season after falling, 39-29, to Glastonbury at home on Monday.

The Tomahawks led by two at halftime, but put the Knights away with the help of 22 points in the second half of a low-scoring contest, going 7-for-10 from the free throw line (9-for-12 in game) with a triad of three-pointers. The Knights went 3-for-8 from the charity stripe in the game.

Janette Wadolowski (3 steals) paced the offense with 21 points as only one of three Knights to score. Wadolowski grabbed a team high of 10 rebounds, and converted all of the team’s three-pointers with four shots beyond the arc. Allison Carr contributed with six points, six rebounds, and a block.

Farmington

DEC. 21—The Knights suffered their second-straight loss on Thursday after falling, 55-32, at Farmington, which was their largest loss on the season thus far. Farmington is currently tied for first in Class L.

The Knights trailed by 16 points at the half. Wadolowski paced the offense with 15 points off a triad of three-pointers as the only Southington player in double digits. Livvy Pizzitola and Madison Hulten scored four points apiece, and Kelley Marshall added three.

The Knights will be back on the hardwood this week when they play in the Wolcott Holiday Tournament from Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Thursday, Dec. 28.

Southington is currently 1-3.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/12/26/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-dec-29-edition).