Sports listings for the Dec. 29 edition

FUNDRAISERS

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

CAMPS

BLUE KNIGHTS WINTER BASEBALL CAMP—Sundays, Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 18, 25; and March 4, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (ages 9-11) or 10:30 a.m. to noon (ages 12-13), in the Southington High School gym. Cost is $200 per player. The camp will focus on the fundamentals of proper throwing, catching, fielding, hitting, conditioning and stretching. Players must have a glove, bat and helmet. Contact: Joel Stamilio at JM7Stamilio@yahoo.com or (203) 915-7818, or Charlie Lembo at (860) 919-4658

REGISTRATION

SOUTHINGTON TRAVEL KNIGHTS BASEBALL—Registration is underway for the 2018 spring season of the Southington Travel Knights Baseball program. Open to kids ages 9-18 and coaches. New organization combines long-running programs like the Hawks, Blue Storm and Southington travel baseball. Players separated by age (10U to 18U). Evaluations are required. Contact: Lucas DiBenedetto at (860) 517-6655 or lucas@southingtontravelbaseball.com. More info at www.southingtontravelbaseball.com.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

FREE LIVESTRONG AT THE YMCA FITNESS FOR CANCER SURVIVORS—Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 8 to March 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Southington YMCA. A 12 week, small group fitness program designed for adult cancer survivors 18 and over under the guidance of specially trained health and wellness staff. The program is designed to help those affected by cancer gain strength, endurance and function lost through treatment and to gain emotional support and self-esteem. Participants do not need to be a current member of the YMCA or need to be a Southington resident. Classes consists of cardio, strength and flexibility segments and is tailored to fit each individual’s needs. Each participant is given a free 12 full YMCA membership and may use any of the facilities during its hours of operation. Space is very limited. Contact: Linda Prus at (860) 426-9531.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FREE THROW BASKETBALL CHALLENGE—Saturday, Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m. to noon registration with 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. competition, at the Southington Catholic School gym, 133 Bristol St. (Snow date is Jan. 13). Open to boys and girls, aged 9-14 with divisions based on age and gender. Participants will compete with 15 free throw attempts. Must have a parent or legal guardian sign off on proof of age. Contact: Phil Mazzatti at 203-395-4381 or mazzophi@att.net.

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

